Sunday Sunshine followed by a few rain chances next week

High-pressure keeps southern Wisconsin dry. A few disturbances trigger showers/storms Tuesday & Thursday.
Highs will once again climb into the lower 80s under a mostly sunny sky tomorrow.
By Brendan Johnson
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A fantastic summer weekend is under way in south-central Wisconsin. Highs climbed into the lower 80s with overall comfortable humidity. Although many can feel the moisture in the air, feels-like temperatures are manageable and will stay that way through next week.

Fair-weather cumulus clouds popped up in Saturday’s daytime heat. Those clouds will diminish after sunset and the sky will stay clear. Overnight lows fall into the upper 50s and lower 60s again. Some patchy fog will develop in low-lying areas - especially riverbeds early Sunday morning.

High-pressure wobbles West at the start of next week, but conditions remain sunny and warm - perhaps even a little warmer than the weekend! A weak cold front drops through Wisconsin on Tuesday and could kick off a few isolated showers.

Another disturbance runs across the Great Lakes Region late Wednesday into Thursday. Expect increasing rain chances during that timeframe as well as late Friday into Saturday. At this point, rain chances do not appear organized, so we’ll be dodging some random downpours heading into next weekend!

