Thanasis Antetokounmpo enters NBA’s health and safety protocols

Milwaukee Bucks' Thanasis Antetokounmpo reacts to a call during the second half of an NBA...
Milwaukee Bucks' Thanasis Antetokounmpo reacts to a call during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Charlotte Hornets Friday, April 9, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By George Balekji
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Milwaukee Bucks forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo has entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols and will miss Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Saturday, as listed on the Bucks injury report on Saturday.

Thanasis, the brother of Bucks superstar, Giannis Antetokounmpo is the only member of the Bucks listed on the injury report as entering health and safety protocols. He practiced with the team on Friday.

Thanasis has played just two minutes through the first for games of the Finals.

