Thanasis Antetokounmpo enters NBA’s health and safety protocols

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Milwaukee Bucks forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo has entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols and will miss Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Saturday, as listed on the Bucks injury report on Saturday.

Thanasis, the brother of Bucks superstar, Giannis Antetokounmpo is the only member of the Bucks listed on the injury report as entering health and safety protocols. He practiced with the team on Friday.

Thanasis, who has been ruled out of Game 5 after entering the health and safety protocol, was on the practice floor in the portion open to the media on Friday. pic.twitter.com/PyMfuNOPuA — Stephen Watson (@WISN_Watson) July 17, 2021

Thanasis has played just two minutes through the first for games of the Finals.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.