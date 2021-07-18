Advertisement

4 Michigan festivalgoers dead; 3 exposed to carbon monoxide

Carbon Monoxide
Carbon Monoxide(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 7:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BROOKLYN, Mich. (AP) - Authorities say at least four people have died while attending a weekend country music festival in southern Michigan.

The deaths include three men who likely succumbed to carbon monoxide exposure inside a travel trailer. They were attending the Faster Horses Festival at Michigan International Speedway.

Two more men were in critical condition from the same exposure. Separately, state police reported the death of a 30-year-old woman. The cause and manner was unknown, although investigators were looking for a suspect.

The three-day festival is scheduled to conclude Sunday. Its headliners include Luke Combs, Thomas Rhett and Jason Aldean.

