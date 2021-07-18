Advertisement

$60K reward offered after child killed, 5 others shot in DC

A gun and police tape.
A gun and police tape.(AP GraphicsBank)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 8:10 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - A 6-year-old girl was killed, and five other people were wounded when a gunman opened fire Friday night in a Washington, D.C., neighborhood, just feet from where police officers were stationed.

The gunfire erupted shortly after 11 p.m. on Friday in the Congress Heights section of southeast Washington. Police identified the girl as Nyiah Courtney.

Three men and two women suffered nonlife-threatening gunshot wounds. Washington, like many other large cities in the U.S., is seeing a spike in violent crime and homicides.

