UPDATE: All lanes now open after rollover crash on US 151

All lanes between Windsor and Main St. are currently closed.
By Hailey Koller
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - All lanes on US 151 are now open.

The Sun Prairie Police Department has responded to a rollover crash in Sun Prairie Sunday afternoon.

According to Sun Prairie PD, at 11:40 a.m. officers were dispatched to a report of a rollover crash on US 151 South Bound at Main St. in Sun Prairie.

All US 151 lanes between Windsor St. and Main St. are currently closed due to the crash.

It is estimated the scene will last 2 hours.

The investigation is ongoing.

