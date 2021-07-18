Advertisement

Boy, 15, accidently shoots, kills 13-year-old friend in Utah

(Gray TV)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - Police say a 13-year-old Utah boy is dead after he was accidentally shot by a 15-year-old friend.

Police Lt. Richard Bell says the shooting happened after the teens sneaked away from their homes and met up at a church parking lot in the Salt Lake City suburb of West Jordan.

He says one of the boys brought a gun. It accidentally discharged and killed the younger teenager.

Police say the 15-year-old boy called 911. He was booked into a juvenile detention center on suspicion of manslaughter.

Police would not say where the teens had gotten the gun. They warned gun owners to lock up firearms and talk to kids about gun safety.

