Advertisement

Brewers on time change for Tuesday’s game: “We want to watch the Bucks game, too”

Brewers logo
Brewers logo(ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Milwaukee Brewers are doing their part in supporting their fellow professional athletes in their city.

Sunday morning, Brewers officials announced Tuesday’s first pitch against the Kansas City Royals has been moved from 7:10 p.m. to 3:10 p.m.

Team officials say they made the change in order to avoid a conflict with Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

The Milwaukee Bucks are aiming to bring the championship home for the first time in more than 40 years, and currently have a 3-2 lead over the Phoenix Suns in the 7 game series following Saturday night’s win in Phoenix.

Game 6 is scheduled to tip off at 8 p.m. in Milwaukee, and is being aired on WBAY-TV.

Anyone with tickets to Tuesday’s Brewers game who isn’t able to attend the earlier start time can either get a full refund, or be able to get a comparable ticket to another game.

The Brewers ticket office can be reached at 414-902-4000 for any other questions.

The Brewers aren’t the only professional sports team cheering on their fellow professional athletes.

The Green Bay Packers have also been vocal on their social media pages as the Bucks inch closer to a championship.

The support has also come from government agencies.

Saturday evening, the National Weather Service in Milwaukee took to Facebook and Twitter to throw some shade at their counterparts in Phoenix ahead of Game 5.

Their counterparts are claiming the sun will rise again Tuesday following Saturday night’s loss.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melissa Bizeau and her husband contracted COVID-19 months after becoming fully vaccinated.
Dane Co. couple contracts COVID-19 on long-delayed honeymoon
A family member reported Krista (left) and Bart (right) Halderson missing earlier this week...
Homicide count added for Haldersons’ son after remains of father confirmed
The Dane County Fair will close earlier and those under 18 will need an adult with them to...
Dane County Fair admissions, hours changed after Friday night disturbances
Chandler Halderson
Halderson son charged with homicide for father’s death, additional unidentified remains found
I-39 South is closed beyond WIS 33 because of a crash.
Poynette man killed in crash on I-39 near Portage

Latest News

SUN-sational Sunday; rain chances return for the workweek
Families at the fair said they understand the change, but they are disappointed about missing...
Dane Co. Fair shortens weekend hours after several disturbances Friday night
Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (21) drives against Phoenix Suns forward Cameron Johnson...
Milwaukee Bucks steal Game 5 in Phoenix with 123-119 win
A Friday night fight prompted officials to shorten fair hours
Dane County Fair hours changed after Friday night disturbances