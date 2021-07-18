Consumer Alert: Wisconsin officials warn of fake tax collection letters

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) are warning taxpayers after multiple people reported getting letters related to tax collection cases.

The agency shared an example of a fraudulent letter with Action 2 News, which stated the person owed more than $17,000.

The letter also said it’s from the tax processing unit in Dane County, and that it is a final notice for payment, with a number to call.

The language in the letter sounds official, and creates a sense of urgency by threatening to seize property, and even garnishes wages and bank accounts for outstanding debt.

It even says it is from the Benefits Suspension Unit, and has a fake government seal.

However, the letter is not real, and the DATCP says these scammers may be targeting victims by searching court filings for people who have cases against them to collect taxes.

Anyone with questions should contact that agency directly, and to use a phone number or e-mail you know is accurate, and to not use the contact information given by the questionable, letter, text or phone call.

Another warning regarding taxes - the IRS is urging you to be on the lookout for scams related to the Child Tax Credit.

Millions of families received their first payments on July 15, either by direct deposit or check.

RELATED: Advance Child Tax Credit starts hitting bank accounts Thursday

The monthly payments are part of the COVID-19 relief package, with a goal to reduce child poverty.

Households which filed a 2020 or 2019 federal tax return and claimed their child tax credit will get payments automatically.

Families which didn’t can still sign up.

If you need to update your bank account, or any information the IRS uses, go directly to irs.gov, and do not click on links received by e-mail, text or phone.

Remember, scammers use these type of payments to try and catch you off guard.

They can’t help you get your money quicker.

RELATED: Key things to know about the monthly Advance Child Tax Credit

RELATED: How the expanded child tax credit payments work

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.