Dane Co. Fair shortens weekend hours after several disturbances Friday night

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Fair shut its gates early Saturday night and announced they would do the same Sunday. The changes come after several disturbances broken up by law enforcement Friday night.

Families at the fair Saturday said they’re sad about the changes, but they understand why the decision was made.

“We definitely need to get a funnel cake before we leave,” said Greta Jansen, who visited the fair with her husband and two kids.

Jansen said her family visits the fair every year, and for her, the evening is the best part.

“We planned on being able to stay a little longer and we’re kind of disappointed,” she said about the schedule changes.

The fair moved its closing time up to 7:30 p.m. this weekend, more than three hours earlier than the normal 11 p.m. closing.

“I just really like the lights from the rides, it really just sets the mood for the evening,” Jansen explained.

The changes were made by law enforcement and fair staff after Dane County Sheriff’s deputies responded to several disturbances involving a crowd of people Friday night. Between 7:00 and 10:00 p.m., deputies had to disrupt numerous verbal and physical altercations, according to Dane County Sheriff’s Office.

“Probably 99.9 percent were younger juveniles that were unsupervised,” explained Sheriff Kalvin Barrett.

At about 9:40 p.m, Town of Madison Police and City of Madison Police were called to assist the seven deputies. Minor injuries were reported, including a deputy who was hit in the face while attempting to break up a fight. Barett said no arrests were made.

“The safety of public was maintained while minimizing injuries to a very low minimum but also maintaining and keeping the peace,” Barrett said.

He added law enforcement and fair staff collaborated on the decision to change fair hours and admissions policies in a meeting Saturday morning.

“Everyone involved...discussed exactly where they were coming from and what they felt was the best way for us to ensure that those who were here to have fun and enjoy themselves could do that but also do that in a safe manner,” he explained.

Another change to fair policies is that anyone under 18 must be accompanied by an adult to enter. This change is one Jansen and other families said they support.

“I don’t let our kids go anywhere unsupervised,” Jansen said.

Tina Harrison, who brought three of her grandkids to the fair Saturday, said, “Maybe they parents need to be out here to supervise them and watch them.”

Harrison said she was not at the fair Friday night, but found what happened disturbing.

“We can’t even come out here and interact with each other cordially, peacefully,” she said.

She added she understands the decision to close early and feels the fair did the right thing, but she said it is unfortunate that the move was necessary.

“Younger kids like here don’t get to enjoy it,” she explained.

Both Harrison and Jansen said, while they’re disappointed, they are trying to make sure their kids enjoy what is left.

“They have been on like four or five different rides and now they eating,” Harrison said of her grandkids, adding, “They’re going to go ride a little bit more and just enjoy the fair as much as we can.”

Jansen said her family “thought we’d come and get as much fun as we could.”

NBC15 also reached out to the Alliant Energy Center about the changes and security concerns. Spokesperson JT Cestkowski said after Friday night, they did increase their own on-site security.

