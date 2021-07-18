Advertisement

Dodge Co. man accidentally shot

VCU Emergency hospital entrance in Richmond.
VCU Emergency hospital entrance in Richmond.(Parker Michels-Boyce / For The Virginia Mercury)
By Keagan Schlosser
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BEAVER DAM, Wis. (WMTV) - A Dodge County man was hospitalized after being accidentally shot Sunday morning in Beaver Dam.

Around 10:45 a.m. the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office said they and the Beaver Dam Paramedics responded to the scene on North Hickory Lane.

The 41-year-old man had a single gunshot wound in his upper chest and was conscious, according to a report.

Sheriff Dale Schmidt said the victim was transported by ambulance to a local medical center and later flown by MedFlight to UW Hospital in Madison.

There is no threat to the community and the incident remains under investigation.

