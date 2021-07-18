Dodge Co. man accidentally shot

BEAVER DAM, Wis. (WMTV) - A Dodge County man was hospitalized after being accidentally shot Sunday morning in Beaver Dam.

Around 10:45 a.m. the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office said they and the Beaver Dam Paramedics responded to the scene on North Hickory Lane.

The 41-year-old man had a single gunshot wound in his upper chest and was conscious, according to a report.

Sheriff Dale Schmidt said the victim was transported by ambulance to a local medical center and later flown by MedFlight to UW Hospital in Madison.

There is no threat to the community and the incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.