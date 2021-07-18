Advertisement

Full Buck Moon peaks this week

July’s full moon will peak Friday night.
By James Parish
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 7:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Heads up, skywatchers! July’s full moon will peak Friday, July 23.

According to The Old Farmer’s Almanac, the full moon in July is called the Buck Moon because the antlers of male deer, or bucks, start to reach their peak growth rate at this time of year.

July’s full moon is also known as Salmon Moon, Berry Moon, and Thunder Moon.

The full moon will rise at 8:44 p.m. and peak at 9:37 p.m. on Friday.

