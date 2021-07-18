Advertisement

Maryland police kill man in ‘armed standoff’ at McDonald’s

(WAVE 3 News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 7:47 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (AP) - Police say officers in Maryland fatally shot a 21-year-old outside a McDonald’s restaurant after an “armed standoff.”

That’s according to a news release issued Saturday by the Montgomery County Police Department.

The shooting took place Friday night after police said officers responded to a call about a customer who had ordered food but was refusing to move through the drive-thru lane at the McDonald’s in Gaithersburg, about 30 miles from Washington.

Police say a handgun could be seen in the man’s car and a standoff ensued. Police said the circumstances that led to the officers firing their weapons are under investigation.

A news conference is scheduled for Monday.

