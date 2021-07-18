Maryland police kill man in ‘armed standoff’ at McDonald’s

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (AP) - Police say officers in Maryland fatally shot a 21-year-old outside a McDonald’s restaurant after an “armed standoff.”

That’s according to a news release issued Saturday by the Montgomery County Police Department.

The shooting took place Friday night after police said officers responded to a call about a customer who had ordered food but was refusing to move through the drive-thru lane at the McDonald’s in Gaithersburg, about 30 miles from Washington.

Police say a handgun could be seen in the man’s car and a standoff ensued. Police said the circumstances that led to the officers firing their weapons are under investigation.

A news conference is scheduled for Monday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.