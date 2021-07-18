Advertisement

Nine area fire departments respond to Saturday fire in Durand

Two of three pole sheds were on fire when crews arrived Saturday morning.
Two of three pole sheds were on fire when crews arrived Saturday morning.(Durand Fire Department)
By Maria Blough
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DURAND, Wis. (WEAU) -Multiple fire crews spent seven hours Saturday trying to put out a fire on L. Poeschel Road in Durand.

When firefighters arrived around 11 a.m., two of three connected pole sheds were on fire. One of them was already burned to the ground.

They were able to save one of the sheds and half of another one.

One firefighter was taken to a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The Durand Fire Chief did not share a cause for the fire, but did say the incident is still under investigation.

In addition to the Durand Fire Department, units from Eau Claire Fire, Plum City Fire, Nelson Fire, Colfax Fire, Elk Mound Fire, Township Fire, Mondovi Fire and Rock Creek Fire also responded to the scene.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melissa Bizeau and her husband contracted COVID-19 months after becoming fully vaccinated.
Dane Co. couple contracts COVID-19 on long-delayed honeymoon
A family member reported Krista (left) and Bart (right) Halderson missing earlier this week...
Homicide count added for Haldersons’ son after remains of father confirmed
The Dane County Fair will close earlier and those under 18 will need an adult with them to...
Dane County Fair admissions, hours changed after Friday night disturbances
Chandler Halderson
Halderson son charged with homicide for father’s death, additional unidentified remains found
I-39 South is closed beyond WIS 33 because of a crash.
Poynette man killed in crash on I-39 near Portage

Latest News

A hiring sign hangs in the window of a business in Fort Atkinson. Many are looking to fill...
Jefferson County restaurants struggle to fill staffing holes
Jeff Bezos, Blue Origin founder (Source: Blue Origin)
EXPLAINER: How Blue Origin’s Jeff Bezos will soar into space
All lanes between Windsor and Main St. are currently closed.
UPDATE: All lanes now open after rollover crash on US 151
Brewers logo
Brewers on time change for Tuesday’s game: “We want to watch the Bucks game, too”