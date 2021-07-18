Advertisement

Protests over transgender rights at LA spa turn violent

(Wikimedia Commons)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 8:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) - Police arrested several dozen people and fired non-lethal projectiles to disperse an unruly crowd on Saturday after dueling protests over transgender rights at a Los Angeles spa turned violent.

The protests stemmed from an online video in which an irate customer complained to the staff at Wi Spa that a transgender woman was in the women’s section of the spa.

The LAPD says it declared an unlawful assembly after people demonstrating against transgender access to the spa clashed with counter protesters.

