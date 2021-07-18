SUN-sational Sunday; rain chances return for the workweek

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Good Sunday morning! Watch out for patchy thick fog in the river valleys and low-lying areas out the door this morning. The fog is not widespread across southern Wisconsin so it will not impact everyone. Any fog that developed before sunrise will likely be gone by 8 a.m. Other than patchy thick fog, there no other major weather problems are expected Sunday morning. Temperatures range from the upper 40s to lower 60s in spots.

The sun will put the ‘sun’ in Sunday. With a mostly sunny sky and highs in the lower to mid 80s, today is going to be another great day to get outside and enjoy the pleasant summer weather. With dew point temperatures on either side of 60 degrees, it is not going to be uncomfortable outside. The wind will be out of the east at 5-10 mph. If you have outdoor plans, make sure you are wearing sunscreen. The UV index will be very high.

County Fair Forecast - Sunday (WMTV NBC15)

Sunday night will be mostly clear, quiet, and mild. Lows Sunday night into Monday morning will range from the mid 50s to the lower 60s. Once again, patchy areas of thick fog could develop late tonight into Monday morning. The fog could impact the Monday morning commute work.

The same area of high pressure that brought the sunny weather this weekend will stick around for the start of the workweek. Monday will be mostly sunny and warm. Highs on Monday will be in the mid to upper 80s. There will also be an increase in humidity on Monday.

Forecast Highs - Monday (WMTV NBC15)

A cold front will impact the area on Tuesday. This will be a backdoor cold front because it will move from northeast to southwest across the area. This front will be the focal point for isolated to scattered rain showers and storms Tuesday afternoon and evening. A stronger storm capable of gusty winds, locally heavy rain and lightning can’t be ruled out Tuesday afternoon and evening. With a front draped across the area, temperatures Tuesday afternoon could vary across the area.

Next Big Weather Maker - Backdoor cold front Tuesday (WMTV NBC15)

Wednesday will likely be a dry, warm and humid day. Highs on Wednesday will be in the lower to mid 80s.

More rain showers and storms will be possible as Thursday through the start of next weekend. We are going to have to keep a close eye on where a front and storm system develop because the placement of the front and the track of the storm system will determine where the rain and storms develop. Some of the forecast models are hinting that the best chance of rain and storms this week could come Friday into Saturday. Despite the chance for rain and storms, it is still going to be very warm. Highs Thursday, Friday and Saturday will be in the mid to upper 80s.

