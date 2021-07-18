Advertisement

This Week | Sunny with Spotty Rain

Shower & storm chances increase as the pattern becomes more unsettled. Widespread rain looks likely next weekend.
By Brendan Johnson
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - No heatwaves and no rain to be seen - a perfect end to a July weekend in south-central Wisconsin! We’ll continue the dry trend into Monday with returning rain chances by Tuesday.

High-pressure remains in control through the beginning of the week. Lows fall into the upper 50s and lower 60s again tonight. A bit of patchy fog is possible in low-lying locations. More sunshine is on tap for Monday under a calm westerly wind. Highs will be a bit warmer - surging into the mid and upper 80s.

A back-door cold front coupled with a weak upper-level wave move by on Tuesday. Winds will shift from NW to NE behind the front on Tuesday afternoon. Highs reach into the mid 80s again, but the cool down begins early - especially farther East. A few showers and perhaps storms are possible along this front Tuesday afternoon. Rain chances subside overnight, but the weather pattern becomes more unsettled mid-week. Upper-level disturbances ride the edge of the Western Heat Dome. Those disturbances will trigger showers across the Great Lakes. As of now, no organized or washout rain is expected during the work week.

Highs drop into the lower 80s on Wednesday before climbing back into the mid 80s at the end of the week. Another round of showers and storms arrives on Saturday. This system appears more organized and could also bring more widespread lightning and thunder. We’ll keep an eye on it!

