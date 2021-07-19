2 teens injured after vehicles crashes into ditch, starts on fire

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two teens, ages 15 and 16, were transported to a hospital Thursday, July 15, after the 16-year-old driver drove off the roadway and crashed their vehicle into a ditch.

At approximately 11:34 p.m.. the Grant County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a one-vehicle crash with injuries on County Q East near the intersection of County Road G.

Authorities determined that 16-year-old Aven Junk of Landcaster drove off the roadway at a left hand corner due to fog and unfamiliarity with the area, according to Grant County Sheriff’s Office. The vehicle entered a ditch and then hit a mailbox, crossed through a driveway and crashed into a tree.

The driver and 15-year-old passenger exited the vehicle and walked to a nearby house to ask for help.

When deputies arrived, a fire had started in the engine compartment of the vehicle, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Junk and her 15-year-old passenger were taken to a hospital in an ambulance. The vehicle was a total loss and was towed.

