Australia to deport commentator Hopkins for quarantine boast

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) - Far-right British commentator Katie Hopkins will be deported from Australia after boasting on social media that she planned to breach quarantine rules.

Hopkins traveled to Australia to appear in a reality television program and was in 14-day mandatory hotel quarantine in Sydney before filming was to start.

Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews said Hopkins would be deported after boasting on Instagram her intention to flout quarantine rules.

The network and production company behind “Big Brother VIP” said her contract to appear in the program has been canceled.

Australia’s two largest cities, Sydney and Melbourne, are under lockdown to contain a coronavirus outbreak caused by the more contagious delta variant.

