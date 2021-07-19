Multiple suspects steal car in Cross Plains

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A car was stolen early Sunday morning in the Village of Cross Plains.

The Cross Plains Police Dept. reported that at around 12:25 a.m., a 2015 dark gray Ford Focus was stolen near 107 Pine Meadows Ct. in Cross Plains.

The suspects obtained the key from an unlocked car nearby. They also stole a wallet from another car in the area, police said.

The suspects are described as four young males who were in a dark-colored four-door sedan.

The car has Wisconsin plates AJK4842.

Contact the Cross Plains Police Department at 608-798-4100 with any information

