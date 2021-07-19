Advertisement

Columbia Co. crash leaves one injured, all lanes blocked

Wrecks kill 2 people, critically hurt another in Northwest Louisiana
By Keagan Schlosser
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - All lanes are closed and one person is injured after a crash in Columbia County on HWY 16 at Gorman Road.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Department said they responded around 3 p.m. to the incident on the westbound lane on WIS 16.

The department said one person was transported to the hospital but did not report how many vehicles were involved.

Officials expect the lanes to be blocked for an hour.

