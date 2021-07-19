Daisy chains & space heaters prompt Madison Fire Dept. warning about extension cords

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Madison Fire Department is emphasizing safe use of extension cords and power strips after misuse led to two fire hazards in the last week.

MFD responded to a residence on the 1800 block of Helena Street on Sunday morning after receiving reports of smoke in the basement of a house.

At approximately 1:45 a.m., crews entered the home, noted an odor of burning plastic and also noticed a light haze of smoke in the air, MFD said. A electrical panel confirmed that a breaker was tripped.

Crews then found an extension cord plugged into a second extension cord and two space heaters. The daisy chain of extension cords and appliances caused the extension cord to short out and burn through its outer layer.

The basement was ventilated and the occupants were able to return inside. No injuries were reported.

This incident comes just six days after firefighters were called to another home after a resident used an extension cord to power a space heater, which caused the cord to overheat, short out the circuit and trip the breaker, according to MPD.

MFD warns the public that extension cords and power strips are designed to carry a certain capacity depending on how they are made. Power strips should only be used for smaller items such as light office equipment, TVs, etc., and should not be used for high-current or high-draw appliances. Extension cords are also meant for temporary use.

Customers should refer to instructions on extension cords and power strips to know what types of devices can be used with them, MFD said.

