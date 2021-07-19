Advertisement

Forward Madison announces post-match basketball watch party

Come for the soccer; stay for the (possible) championship
(NBC15)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Jul. 19, 2021
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s like two games for the price of one -- and one may in a world championship!

Forward Madison fans don’t have to worry about missing the Milwaukee Bucks possibly claiming their first NBA Championship since 1974 if they head to Breese Stevens Field on Tuesday for a special matchup against a club from Mexico.

The team plans to show the Bucks-Suns game on the big screen after its international friendly against Atletico Morelia.

Fans are invited to watch from the stands or come onto the stadium field, Forward Madison said.

Everyone who attends the Forward Madison game is welcome to stay, the team said. Those who cannot make it in time for soccer but still wants to see if the Buck can take it in 6 will be allowed in following the conclusion of the match.

There will be beverages for sale throughout the watch party.

