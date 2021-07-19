Advertisement

Fraud charges brought in 2nd Wisconsin 2020 election case

(WLBT)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A Wisconsin man who cast two absentee ballots in the 2020 presidential election has been charged with four felonies, making him the second person in the battleground state to face charges stemming from the election.

Former President Donald Trump has wrongly claimed there was widespread fraud in Wisconsin, a state that President Joe Biden won by just under 21,000 votes.

The latest charges, filed in June, came from one of just 27 cases referred by Wisconsin election officials to prosecutors out of more than 3 million ballots cast.

No other charges have been brought from that group, and district attorneys have said they are not pursuing charges in 18 cases.

