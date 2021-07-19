Inmate attempts suicide in Dane Co. Jail

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office intervened in a suicide attempt Sunday night in the Dane County Jail.

At around 9:30 p.m., an alert deputy noticed a 30-year old inmate with a ligature around his neck in the jail’s Public Safety Building, officials said.

Deputies intervened immediately and removed the ligature from his neck and provided medical attention. Madison Fire and EMS responded to assist and transport him to a local hospital for further treatment, Lt. Brenda Reinen said.

Reinen added that after receiving the necessary medical treatment, the inmate will return to the jail and be monitored under suicide precaution protocol.

The inmate resides in the Madison area and has been housed in the jail since August 2020.

