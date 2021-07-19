Krispy Kreme rolls out new carnival flavors

(Gray News) - The Krispy Kreme Carnival is rolling into town with doughnuts inspired by iconic carnival treats.

For a limited time, the doughnut shop is bringing flavors of a whimsical summertime carnival experience to participating stores throughout the country.

The summer collection features three, all-new doughnuts: caramel apple, cotton candy and caramel popcorn.

Step right up and try our all NEW Carnival Doughnuts! Introducing Caramel Apple, Caramel Popcorn & Cotton Candy doughnuts! 🍿🍬🍏🍩 Hurry in, the Carnival won't be in town for long! 🎡​



Participating US & CAN shops only. Available until 8/8! All details - https://t.co/aSJJ67B4PU pic.twitter.com/reb70UAySL — Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) July 19, 2021

The carnival doughnuts will be available, July 19 – August 8.

