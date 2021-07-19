Local farmers happy to have county fairs back

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As summer events return to Wisconsin, one is helping local agriculture in several ways: County fairs.

The easing of restrictions has allowed many county fairs across the state to return, helping farmers in the community financially and helping everyone else educationally.

County fairs host shows for livestock and poultry, along with presenting an opportunity to sell produce. Fairs are also a place the Farm Bureau in the area can help fundraise.

“Those booths at county fairs raise money for scholarships and programs right in the county,” said Kenneth Nolden, a farmer in Sauk County. “That fundraising is helping raise money for the next generation of farmers in the area.”

For some counties, like Sauk County, over 50% of funds raised throughout the year come from the booth at the county fair.

It is also a valuable chance for everyone else to see how farms work. At a county fair, people who do not have direct contact with a farm can learn about where their food comes from, the work and people behind it, and the care that goes into the industry.

People can see how farmers take care of animals, grow crops and impact the community with their daily work. It is an opportunity most would not have at all without the county fairs.

“Less than two percent of the population is involved directly with farmers,” said Kat Peper, a farmer and member of the Wisconsin Farm Bureau. “It is a great way for people to learn what the Ag industry is all. about.”

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.