Milwaukee Bucks to expand Game 6 Watch Party

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With the Milwaukee Bucks being one win away from an NBA Championship title, the team will expand its watch party Tuesday night for Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

The Fiserv Forum watch party will allow up to 65,000 people to attend, the Bucks announced Monday. The main stage and screen will be set up on Block 6 of the Deer District on the north end of the block near Fifth Street and McKinley Avenue. It will then stretch back across Juneau Avenue and continue to the plaza at Fiserv Forum. The street will be closed between Sixth Street and Old World Third Street.

There will be more screens set up on the plaza. Gates to the watch party will open at 6 p.m. Tuesday, two hours ahead of tip-off.

The Fiserv Forum gates will also open two hours early before tip-off at 6 p.m. Tuesday, as the Bucks noted the Deer District will likely be crowded.

Fans with tickets to the game will have a dedicated express entryway to the plaza on the north side of the stadium, a Juneau Avenue and Fifth Street.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.