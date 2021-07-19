Advertisement

Residential mailboxes shot out in Iowa Co.

Iowa County Sheriff's Office reports mailboxes have been shot with a shotgun overnight.
Iowa County Sheriff's Office reports mailboxes have been shot with a shotgun overnight.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
IOWA COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - Multiple mailboxes were shot using a shotgun in Iowa County, officials say Monday.

The Iowa County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook that authorities have responded to the townships of Arena, Ridgeway and Brigham.

The incidents have all occurred during overnight hours. The department did not give any suspect information.

The Sheriff’s Office urged residents to check in-home surveillance systems and report suspicious activity to the department.

Iowa County Sheriff’s Office has responded to multiple mailboxes that have been shot with a shotgun. These incidents...

Posted by Iowa County Sheriff's Office on Monday, July 19, 2021

