Seven-day rolling average of COVID-19 cases skyrockets in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The seven-day rolling average for new COVID-19 cases has skyrocketed over the past two weeks in Wisconsin.

On Monday, the Dept. of Health Services posted on Twitter that the seven-day rolling average in the state has increased by 160% in the past two weeks.

In the past two weeks, the 7-day average of new confirmed cases of COVID-19 has increased 160%- From an average of 60 new cases/day on July 5 to 156 new cases/day today & the percent positivity rate by test is now over 2%, the highest since the end of May. https://t.co/OjhumpJtfd pic.twitter.com/Bcr20HhqDw — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) July 19, 2021

The seven-day rolling average was reported at 156 Monday, compared to 60 new cases on July 5.

The percent positivity rate for new cases was noted at over 2% Monday, which health officials say is the highest its been since the end of May. Comparatively, the positivity rate peaked on Nov. 12 in 2020 at 17.5%.

Other points to note:

There were 107 COVID-19 cases confirmed Monday, bringing the total ever reported in the state up to 614,928.

One new death was reported, bringing the total up to 7,374.

Slight increase in weekly COVID-19 vaccinations

DHS reports the number of COVID-19 vaccines increased slightly last week from the week before.

The COVID-19 vaccine dashboard shows 37,366 vaccines were administered the week of July 11, which is 392 more vaccines administered from the week before. There have been 5.6 million vaccines administered to state residents.

Other groups to note:

- Dane County is still working to reach 70% of its residents with at least one dose, currently sitting at 69.6%.

-51.1% of residents have received at least their first vaccine dose and 48.7% of residents have completed their vaccine series.

