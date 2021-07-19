Advertisement

Silver Alert issued for missing Columbia Co. man

Froehlich and his car
Froehlich and his car(Wisconsin Crime Alert Network)
By Keagan Schlosser
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Silver Alert has been issued Monday for a missing Columbia County man who may have dementia or other cognitive impairment.

Randall Froehlich, 83, left the Portage area Sunday after telling his wife he was going to look at houses.

He was seen in Oshkosh Monday around 3 a.m., authorities said.

Froehlich is a white man with balding gray hair and a mustache. His car is a 2008 black Mercedes Benz with a Wisconsin license plate.

Contact the Columbia County Sheriff’s Department at 608-742-4166 ext. 1 with any information.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melissa Bizeau and her husband contracted COVID-19 months after becoming fully vaccinated.
Dane Co. couple contracts COVID-19 on long-delayed honeymoon
A family member reported Krista (left) and Bart (right) Halderson missing earlier this week...
Homicide count added for Haldersons’ son after remains of father confirmed
The Dane County Fair will close earlier and those under 18 will need an adult with them to...
Dane County Fair admissions, hours changed after Friday night disturbances
I-39 South is closed beyond WIS 33 because of a crash.
Poynette man killed in crash on I-39 near Portage
Chandler Halderson
Halderson son charged with homicide for father’s death, additional unidentified remains found

Latest News

Wrecks kill 2 people, critically hurt another in Northwest Louisiana
Columbia Co. crash leaves one injured, all lanes blocked
Janesville Fire Chief announces resignation
Bridging the Great Health Divide: SNAP Stores
Public Health Madison Dane County shared that over the last month daily cases are in a steady...
Seven-day rolling average of COVID-19 cases skyrockets in Wisconsin