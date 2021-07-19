Silver Alert issued for missing Columbia Co. man

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Silver Alert has been issued Monday for a missing Columbia County man who may have dementia or other cognitive impairment.

Randall Froehlich, 83, left the Portage area Sunday after telling his wife he was going to look at houses.

He was seen in Oshkosh Monday around 3 a.m., authorities said.

Froehlich is a white man with balding gray hair and a mustache. His car is a 2008 black Mercedes Benz with a Wisconsin license plate.

Contact the Columbia County Sheriff’s Department at 608-742-4166 ext. 1 with any information.

