Advertisement

Snappers close out Historic Pohlman Field with 5-4 win over River Bandits

(WIFR)
By George Balekji
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 8:51 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - For 39 years Historic Pohlman Field in Beloit has been home to the Snappers.

At its final game before the team takes their home field to the brand new ABC Supply Stadium, the Snappers closed the books with a 5-4 win over the Quad Cities River Bandits.

The Snappers played in front of their largest crowd of the 2021 season as more than 1,000 fans attended Pohlman to witness Thomas Jones hit a lead off, go-ahead home run in the bottom of the eight that secured the 5-4 win for Beloit.

Quad Cities jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the 4th before Ynmanol Marinez got Beloit on the board with a solo home run in the bottom of the 6th. Griffin Conine then hit his 23rd homer of the season for the Snappers to tie the game up at two.

After the River Bandits tied the game up at four in the eight thanks to a Seuly Matias home run, Thomas Jones was the hero with a solo shot off the foul poll in left field for the 5-4 win.

The Snappers will play on the road at Cedar Rapids starting July 20th before returning home and opening ABC Supply Stadium on August 3rd when the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers come to town.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melissa Bizeau and her husband contracted COVID-19 months after becoming fully vaccinated.
Dane Co. couple contracts COVID-19 on long-delayed honeymoon
A family member reported Krista (left) and Bart (right) Halderson missing earlier this week...
Homicide count added for Haldersons’ son after remains of father confirmed
The Dane County Fair will close earlier and those under 18 will need an adult with them to...
Dane County Fair admissions, hours changed after Friday night disturbances
Chandler Halderson
Halderson son charged with homicide for father’s death, additional unidentified remains found
I-39 South is closed beyond WIS 33 because of a crash.
Poynette man killed in crash on I-39 near Portage

Latest News

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) celebrates in front of Phoenix Suns guard...
Balance, grit put Bucks on verge of 1st title in 50 years
Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Corbin Burnes throws during the ninth inning of the team's...
Burnes back in All-Star form, Brewers beat Reds 8-0 to sweep
Collin Morikawa celebrates on the 18th green after winning the British Open Golf Championship...
Flawless Finish: Morikawa wins British Open for 2nd major
Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (21) drives against Phoenix Suns forward Cameron Johnson...
Milwaukee Bucks steal Game 5 in Phoenix with 123-119 win