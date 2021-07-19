Snappers close out Historic Pohlman Field with 5-4 win over River Bandits

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - For 39 years Historic Pohlman Field in Beloit has been home to the Snappers.

At its final game before the team takes their home field to the brand new ABC Supply Stadium, the Snappers closed the books with a 5-4 win over the Quad Cities River Bandits.

The final out in Pohlman Field history. pic.twitter.com/xlqrzAzbC8 — Beloit Snappers (@BeloitSnappers) July 18, 2021

The Snappers played in front of their largest crowd of the 2021 season as more than 1,000 fans attended Pohlman to witness Thomas Jones hit a lead off, go-ahead home run in the bottom of the eight that secured the 5-4 win for Beloit.

Quad Cities jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the 4th before Ynmanol Marinez got Beloit on the board with a solo home run in the bottom of the 6th. Griffin Conine then hit his 23rd homer of the season for the Snappers to tie the game up at two.

After the River Bandits tied the game up at four in the eight thanks to a Seuly Matias home run, Thomas Jones was the hero with a solo shot off the foul poll in left field for the 5-4 win.

The final game in Pohlman Field history will go down as a WIN for the Beloit Snappers. pic.twitter.com/Zfz5jR4bEa — Beloit Snappers (@BeloitSnappers) July 18, 2021

The Snappers will play on the road at Cedar Rapids starting July 20th before returning home and opening ABC Supply Stadium on August 3rd when the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers come to town.

