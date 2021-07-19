Advertisement

Tobacco-Free Dane County Coalition changes name

(WVIR)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The group formerly known as the Tobacco-Free Dane County Coalition announced a name change Monday.

The organization, now named the Dane County Alliance Against Commercial Tobacco (DC AACT), noted its advisory board believes the name did not accurately describe its core focus and partner views, which is to prevent the use of commercial tobacco.

Commercial tobacco includes cigarettes, hookah and electronic nicotine systems.

Missy Tracy, Municipal Relations Coordinator for Ho-Chunk Gaming Madison and an alliance board member, stated that she wanted to stress tobacco is used by Native American people for ceremonial and cultural purposes, but that is not what the group is concerned about.

“Native Americans consider the tobacco plant to be sacred and have used it and continue to use it on a regular basis,” said Tracy. “What has caused significant health impacts to our population is the commercialized version of tobacco, in which businesses add cancer causing chemicals and more nicotine to addict new generations.”

DC AACT explained it will continue its work to reduce tobacco use among youth and young adults, promote policy and advocacy and build community partnerships.

It will also focus outreach to populations most impacted by tobacco use, including African Americans, the LGBTQ community and those who have a low socio-economic status.

