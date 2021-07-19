Tracking more heat, humidity and a few rain showers and storms

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The rest of the week will be warmer and more humid. Much of the area will stay dry each day, too. However, there will be at least a low chance for a few rain showers and storms at times. If you are hoping for some rain, the best chance of rain this week looks like it is going to come this weekend.

Monday evening will be warm. Temperatures will slowly drop through the 70s. With dew point temperatures in the lower 60s, you will feel a little humidity. Tonight will be clear and quiet. Lows Monday night into Tuesday morning will be in the lower to mid 60s. The wind will be light out of the west.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny, very warm, and humid. Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid to upper 80s. A few places could even hit 90 degrees. The higher humidity levels could add a few degrees to the actual air temperature. Max heat indices will be near 90 degrees Tuesday afternoon. Even though dangerous heat is not expected, Tuesday is going to be very warm, if not hot, so do not overdo it outside in the heat of the day.

A backdoor cold front will impact the area Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday evening. This is a backdoor cold front because it will be moving from northeast to southwest across the area. Typically, cold fronts move from north to south, northwest to southeast, or from west to east. Temperatures will likely drop a few degrees behind the front Tuesday afternoon, so places northeast of Madison may not be as warm Tuesday afternoon. This front will be the focal point for isolated to scattered rain showers and storms Tuesday afternoon and evening. Right now, it looks the amount of rain showers and storms that develop will be limited. Much the area will likely stay dry.

Any chance of a rain shower or storm will likely come to an end Tuesday night. Lows Tuesday night will be in the lower 60s.

With the cold front to our south, Wednesday will be a cooler, but seasonable, day. Highs on Wednesday will be in the lower to mid 80s. There will also be a slight drop in our humidity levels on Wednesday. The middle of the workweek will likely be dry, too.

The heat and humidity will pick back up by the end of the workweek. Thursday and Friday are looking like very warm, if not hot, and humid days. Highs on Thursday and Friday will be in the upper 80s. Max heat indices could top 90 degrees. There will also be a chance for a few rain showers and storms. The heat and humidity will be the rule and rain will be the exception towards the end of the workweek.

The best chance of rain this week looks like it is going to come on Saturday. There are still some question marks on how widespread the rain and storm activity will be and what time the rain and storms will come through on Saturday. If you have outdoor plans on Saturday, make sure you know what you are going to do if a rain shower or thunderstorm finds you. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 80s.

From this distance, Sunday is looking like the better half of the weekend. Much the area will likely stay dry on Sunday. Sunday will be very warm, though. Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 80s.

