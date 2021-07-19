Advertisement

A Warm Week Ahead

Highs are expected in the 80s through the week
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 6:10 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - High pressure located almost directly overhead will dominate the weather around here for today. Sunny skies and warm temperatures will be seen today. The ridge will drift slowly to the southwest of here over the next 48 hours as a cold front approaches from the north. This front may trigger an isolated shower Tuesday night or early Wednesday. Highs today are expected to reach the middle and upper 80s with light wind and moderate levels of humidity. Even warmer conditions are expected tomorrow with highs in the upper 80s. Wednesday will be the coolest day of the week with highs in the lower 80s. By the end of the week, highs will be back in the upper 80s with increasing humidity levels.

Warm temperatures are expected through the week. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80s most...
Warm temperatures are expected through the week. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80s most of the days.(wmtv weather)

Today: Sunny and warm. High 87. Wind: Northwest 5 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low: 65. Wind: Calm.

Tuesday: Sunny and warm. High: 89.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower. High: 82.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melissa Bizeau and her husband contracted COVID-19 months after becoming fully vaccinated.
Dane Co. couple contracts COVID-19 on long-delayed honeymoon
A family member reported Krista (left) and Bart (right) Halderson missing earlier this week...
Homicide count added for Haldersons’ son after remains of father confirmed
The Dane County Fair will close earlier and those under 18 will need an adult with them to...
Dane County Fair admissions, hours changed after Friday night disturbances
I-39 South is closed beyond WIS 33 because of a crash.
Poynette man killed in crash on I-39 near Portage
Chandler Halderson
Halderson son charged with homicide for father’s death, additional unidentified remains found

Latest News

Spotty showers and storms dot this week's forecast.
This Week | Sunny with Spotty Rain
SUN-sational Sunday; rain chances return for the workweek
Next Big Weather Maker - Backdoor Cold Front Tuesday
SUN-sational Sunday; rain chances return for the workweek
Highs will once again climb into the lower 80s under a mostly sunny sky tomorrow.
Sunday Sunshine followed by a few rain chances next week