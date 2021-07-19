A Warm Week Ahead

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - High pressure located almost directly overhead will dominate the weather around here for today. Sunny skies and warm temperatures will be seen today. The ridge will drift slowly to the southwest of here over the next 48 hours as a cold front approaches from the north. This front may trigger an isolated shower Tuesday night or early Wednesday. Highs today are expected to reach the middle and upper 80s with light wind and moderate levels of humidity. Even warmer conditions are expected tomorrow with highs in the upper 80s. Wednesday will be the coolest day of the week with highs in the lower 80s. By the end of the week, highs will be back in the upper 80s with increasing humidity levels.

Warm temperatures are expected through the week. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80s most of the days. (wmtv weather)

Today: Sunny and warm. High 87. Wind: Northwest 5 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low: 65. Wind: Calm.

Tuesday: Sunny and warm. High: 89.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower. High: 82.

