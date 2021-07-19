Meet the team: Wisconsin athletes competing in Tokyo Olympics

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As we gear up for the 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games, check out all the athletes who are connected to Wisconsin.

3×3 Basketball: (begins July 24)

Rae Lin D’Alie of UW-Madison

Basketball: (begins July 25)

Khris Middleton of the Milwaukee Bucks

Jrue Holiday of the Milwaukee Bucks

Rowing: (begins July 23)

Maddie Wanamaker of UW-Madison

Megan Kalmoe of UW-Madison

Jessica Thoennes of Madison

Alie Rusher of West Bend

Rugby: (begins July 26)

Alev Kelter of UW-Madison

Sailing: (begins July 25)

Stephanie Roble of East Troy

Shooting: (begins July 24)

Madelynn Bernau of Waterford

Soccer: (begins July 24)

Rose Lavelle of UW-Madison

Softball: (begins July 23)

Kelsey Harshman of UW-Madison

Swimming: (begins July 24)

Yigit Aslan of UW-Madison

Phoebe Bacon of UW-Madison

Track and Field: (begins July 24)

Mohammed Ahmed of UW-Madison

Kelsey Card of UW-Madison

Georgia Ellenwood of UW-Madison

Ollie Hoare of UW-Madison

Morgan McDonald of UW-Madison

Alicia Monson of UW-Madison

Kenny Bednarek of Rice Lake

Molly Seidel of Brookfield

Emily Sisson of Milwaukee

Zack Ziemek of UW-Madison

Volleyball: (begins July 24)

Lauren Carlini of UW-Madison

