Meet the team: Wisconsin athletes competing in Tokyo Olympics

By Keagan Schlosser
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As we gear up for the 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games, check out all the athletes who are connected to Wisconsin.

3×3 Basketball: (begins July 24)

  • Rae Lin D’Alie of UW-Madison

Basketball: (begins July 25)

  • Khris Middleton of the Milwaukee Bucks
  • Jrue Holiday of the Milwaukee Bucks

Rowing: (begins July 23)

  • Maddie Wanamaker of UW-Madison
  • Megan Kalmoe of UW-Madison
  • Jessica Thoennes of Madison
  • Alie Rusher of West Bend

Rugby: (begins July 26)

  • Alev Kelter of UW-Madison

Sailing: (begins July 25)

  • Stephanie Roble of East Troy

Shooting: (begins July 24)

  • Madelynn Bernau of Waterford

Soccer: (begins July 24)

  • Rose Lavelle of UW-Madison

Softball: (begins July 23)

  • Kelsey Harshman of UW-Madison

Swimming: (begins July 24)

  • Yigit Aslan of UW-Madison
  • Phoebe Bacon of UW-Madison

Track and Field: (begins July 24)

  • Mohammed Ahmed of UW-Madison
  • Kelsey Card of UW-Madison
  • Georgia Ellenwood of UW-Madison
  • Ollie Hoare of UW-Madison
  • Morgan McDonald of UW-Madison
  • Alicia Monson of UW-Madison
  • Kenny Bednarek of Rice Lake
  • Molly Seidel of Brookfield
  • Emily Sisson of Milwaukee
  • Zack Ziemek of UW-Madison

Volleyball: (begins July 24)

  • Lauren Carlini of UW-Madison

