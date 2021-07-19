World Naked Bike Ride returns in the raw to support fossil fuel indepence, body positivity

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The World Naked Bike Ride is back and as bare as ever.

After a year’s lapse, Madison bikers can now bike in their birthday suit at the 11th annual event Saturday, August 28 at 11 a.m.

The risqué ride takes place in several cities nationwide and worldwide and challenges cyclists to be “as bare as you dare.”

The bike ride isn’t just a sweaty way to strut your strip, but it supports messages to reduce fossil fuel independence, forge cyclist communities and promote body image positivity.

Once registered, participants will be informed of a gathering point at least one day in advance. The route will not be publicized, but a designated viewing area will be announced.

To register or for more information, you can visit Madison’s WNBR website.

