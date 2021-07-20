AMBER Alert issued for 4 children from Racine, mother with them

RACINE, Wis. (WMTV) - State officials have issued an AMBER Alert for four children Tuesday who were last seen with their mother in Racine.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice issued the alert around 2:40 p.m. that four children ages 7, 4, 2 and 6 months were missing.

The children’s mother, 23-year-old Ariania Boutwell, reportedly left Racine around 4 p.m. Monday with her children. The agency stated she is not responding to attempted contact by her family or friends.

Zy”Mere J.L. White, a 7-year-old boy, was described as 3-feet-10-inches tall, weighing 40 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Zariee L. White was described as a 4-year-old girl, Black, 3 feet tall and weighing about 25 pounds.

Zamari L. White is a 2-year-old girl, Black and standing about 2 feet tall.

Zakyi J. White is a 6-month-old, weighing about 12 pounds.

Ariania Boutwell (left) is the suspect in the disappearance of Zy'Mere (7), Zariee (4), Zamari (2), and Zakyi (6 mos.) (Wisconsin Amber Alert website)

The Wisconsin Amber Alert site reports Boutwell is considered a suspect in the incident. She is described as standing 5-feet-3-inches tall, weighing about 150 pounds, Black, with black hair and brown eyes.

She is reported to be driving a red Chevy Sonic, but authorities did not give a license plate.

The Racine Police Department stated Boutwell’s vehicle has cheetah print seat coverings and a cheetah print steering wheel cover. The department is attempting to check the welfare of Boutwell and her children.

Anyone who sees Boutwell or her children should call 911 or 262-886-2300.

Authorities are searching for Chevrolet Sonic like this one in connection with an Amber Alert issued on July 20, 2021. (Wisconsin Amber Alert website)

