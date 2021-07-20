Advertisement

Blackhawk Tech’s COVID-19 vaccine clinic to remain open

Gov. Tony Evers speaks after touring the state's first community-based COVID-19 vaccine clinic,...
Gov. Tony Evers speaks after touring the state's first community-based COVID-19 vaccine clinic, at Blackhawk Technical College, in Janesville, on Feb. 10, 2021.(WMTV/Caroline Peterson)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Blackhawk Technical College will remain open, even as the testing efforts there gets ready to shut down, the Rock Co. Health Dept. announced Tuesday morning.

The Health Department indicated last week that testing for the virus would close this Thursday, July 22, at the close of the day. On Tuesday, health officials explained the vaccination clinic will stay open, but with new hours and a slightly newer location.

Going forward, the vaccination clinic will still set up shop on the college’s main campus; they will just be doing it at a freestanding structure that has been set up in a parking lot. Visitors can follow signs that will guide them to the tan tent where tests are being conducted. The new hours for the clinic will be:

  • Tuesday: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.
  • Thursday: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Anyone needing a test can register beforehand at vaccinate.wi.gov or by calling 844-684-1064. It is okay not to make an appointment, though, as they are accepting walk-ins.

The announcement comes as cases have started rising again. On Monday, the Dept. of Health Services noted the seven-day average of new confirmed cases skyrocketed 160 percent from 60 new cases per day over the preceding week to 156 new cases.

