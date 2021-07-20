A brief break in the heat and humidity Wednesday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wednesday will be the pick day of the workweek to get outside! It is going to be the coolest day and the day with the lowest humidity levels. It’s also going to be the only day this week with out a low chance of rain and storms. The heat and humidity will quickly return Thursday and Friday. The heat and humidity will not take the weekend off either.

More Heat & Humidity - Madison's Forecast High Temperature Trend (WMTV NBC15)

Tuesday afternoon will be very warm, if not hot, and humid. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s, which is about 5 degrees above normal for this time of year. The higher humidity levels will add a few degrees to the actual air temperature. Max heat index values will top out near or just above 90 degrees. A backdoor cold front will slide from northeast to southwest across the area this afternoon and evening. This front will trigger a few rain showers, downpours and thunderstorms. Overall, the chance of rain today will stay low, so much of the area will stay dry.

Forecast Heat Index - Tuesday 4PM (WMTV NBC15)

HI-RES FUTURE RADAR - Tuesday 6PM (WMTV NBC15)

Temperatures will drop behind the front, especially for places along the Lake Michigan lakeshore. The weather looks great for anyone headed to the Deer District to cheer on the Milwaukee Bucks tonight. Temperatures will be near 70 degrees by 6 p.m. in Milwaukee and in the mid to upper 60s the rest of the evening. The chance of rain this evening in Milwaukee is pretty much as low as it goes without officially being zero.

Deer District Forecast - Tuesday (WMTV NBC15)

Any chance for rain and storms will come to an end by midnight. Lows Tuesday night into Wednesday morning will range from the mid 50s for places northeast of Madison, to near 60 degrees in Madison to the lower to mid 60s across the southwestern corner of the state.

On Wednesday, a front will be just west of the area. Since southern Wisconsin will be on the cooler side of the front, Wednesday will not be nearly as hot or humid. Highs on Wednesday will only be near 80 degrees. Despite a partly to mostly cloudy sky, rain is not expected on Wednesday.

Wednesday's Planner (WMTV NBC15)

The same cold front that will pass through the area later on Tuesday will return as a warm front on Thursday. This front will bring the heat and humidity back into the area. Highs on Thursday will be in the mid to upper 80s and near 90 degrees on Friday. There will also be a chance for a few rain showers and storms Thursday and Friday. Much of the area will stay dry, though.

Muggy Meter (WMTV NBC15)

The best chance of rain this week will come on Saturday. This weekend will not be a washout. There will be plenty of dry time, especially on Sunday. Despite the clouds and rain, Saturday will still be very warm. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 80s. Places that see more rain and clouds will be cooler. Highs will be back up towards 90 degrees on Sunday under a lot of sunshine.

