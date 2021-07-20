City of Madison to redevelop State Street Campus Garage, add bus terminal and housing

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Madison is planning to redevelop the Lake Street portion of the State Street Campus Garage.

The State Street Campus Garage Mixed-Use Project involves replacing the Lake Street portion of the State Street Campus Garage, as well as adding an intercity bus terminal with off street loading and unloading of passengers. Housing will also be built above the garage and first floor retail/commercial use.

The City received seven proposals from developers in response to their State Street Campus Garage Mixed-Use Project RFP, according to the City of Madison Economic Development Division. The RDP was issued April 22, 2021 and responses were due July 19, 2021.

“This is a unique opportunity to integrate an intercity bus hub into a new parking garage along with housing and other uses for the benefit of residents, University students, and visitors,” Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said. “This site connects the University and Downtown Madison. We are excited about the possibilities.”

According to the City of Madison, the redevelopment could be an anchor for a State Street tax incremental financing district (TIF) district, which could provide an opportunity to create additional affordable downtown housing.

“More housing, more affordable housing, and better intercity bus serves are important to students,” Ald. Juliana Bennett, 8th district said.

City staff are reviewing proposals July through September 2021. Actual construction of the project is planned for 2025.

