Advertisement

DNR issues Air Quality Advisory for all of Wisconsin Tuesday

Smoke from the wildfires in Canada is bringing fine particle pollutants to the air in...
Smoke from the wildfires in Canada is bringing fine particle pollutants to the air in Wisconsin. Here, the sun is viewed through smoky haze over Lake Wissota in northwestern Wisconsin. (Tom Larson/WEAU Viewer Photo)(Submitted By Viewer)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Dept. of Natural Resources has issued an Air Quality Advisory for the entire state of Wisconsin Tuesday.

The DNR says that air quality index, or AQI, values have reached the level of “Unhealthy For Sensitive Groups.” This group includes children, elderly people, individuals with associated health risks such as respiratory and cardiac problems, and people who are outdoors exercising strenuously for an extended period of time.

According to the DNR, fine particles from the smoke coming from the wildfires in Canada are the reason for the increase in air pollution, triggering the advisory. Spikes in fine particulate matter, or PM 2.5, have been recorded. Particle pollution is solid particles or liquid droplets suspended in the air. Exposure to these suspended particles and droplets can cause serious health problems, especially those with respiratory conditions such as asthma and cardiac disease. The DNR’s Air Management Program monitors particle pollution around the state and issues advisories when levels become potentially harmful.

The advisory lasts until midnight Wednesday and covers all counties in Wisconsin.

You can view your home location’s AQI in Wisconsin using the Wisconsin DNR’s interactive air quality map.

You can learn more about how AQI is measured on the DNR’s website, which shows the ranges and categories for air quality alerts. In addition, you can learn about all forms of air pollution in Wisconsin on the DNR’s website.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Dane County Fair will close earlier and those under 18 will need an adult with them to...
Dane County Fair admissions, hours changed after Friday night disturbances
I-39 South is closed beyond WIS 33 because of a crash.
Poynette man killed in crash on I-39 near Portage
Chandler Halderson
Halderson son charged with homicide for father’s death, additional unidentified remains found
Public Health Madison Dane County shared that over the last month daily cases are in a steady...
Seven-day rolling average of COVID-19 cases skyrockets in Wisconsin
Photo of Parker Kruse provided by family members.
Search teams focus on new areas of Wisconsin River for Parker Kruse

Latest News

Jeremy Alexander
Wisconsin teen rescued in Alabama following human trafficking investigation, arrest
A family member reported Krista (left) and Bart (right) Halderson missing earlier this week...
Halderson missing person, homicide investigation turns to Johnson Creek landfill
Gov. Tony Evers speaks after touring the state's first community-based COVID-19 vaccine clinic,...
Blackhawk Tech’s COVID-19 vaccine clinic to remain open
Tracking more heat and humidity than rain this week