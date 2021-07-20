Advertisement

Highest number of COVID-19 cases reported Tues. since May in Wisconsin

Over 450 cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in the state Tuesday.
Public Health Madison Dane County shared that over the last month daily cases are in a steady...
Public Health Madison Dane County shared that over the last month daily cases are in a steady decline.(NBC)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Over 450 cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in the state Tuesday. This marks a record-high over the past two months.

The last time the daily number of cases was reported above 400 was on May 19 when 461 cases were confirmed, the Department of Health Services’ COVID-19 dashboard shows. At that time, the seven-day rolling average was set at 393 cases.

With 451 new cases being reported Tuesday, the seven-day rolling averaged reached 193 cases. This is up by 36 more cases from the day before.

There have been 615,378 cases ever reported in the Badger State.

According to DHS on Monday, the 7-day rolling average has gone up by 160% over the last two weeks. Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Chief Medical Officer for the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, said Monday that the majority of new infections are among those who are not vaccinated.

“The risk to people who are vaccinated, its much much lower,” he said. “The effectiveness of the vaccine has continued to hold.”

It’s the same story with new cases nationwide. New cases are on the rise in all but one state and the vaccination rate has slowed.

DHS also confirmed two new COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, bringing the total number ever reported up to 7,383.

COVID-19 vaccinations slow in the state

COVID-19 vaccinations continue to slow in Wisconsin, with fewer than 5,000 vaccines administered so far this week.

DHS reports 51.1% of residents in the state have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine, while 48.8% have completed their vaccine series.

Dane County is about 0.4 percent points away from reaching 70% of its residents with at least one shot.

