Advertisement

History awaits: Bucks try to focus with championship chance

Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (21) drives against Phoenix Suns forward Cameron Johnson...
Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (21) drives against Phoenix Suns forward Cameron Johnson (23) during the first half of Game 5 of basketball's NBA Finals, Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)(Ross D. Franklin | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 10:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) - The Bucks are on the verge of making history as Milwaukee’s first NBA champion since 1971.

But Giannis Antetokounmpo says the Bucks can’t think about what happens if they beat the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night in Game 6.

He says it’s hard but they can’t get ahead of themselves and have to stay in the moment.

They have set up the potential party 50 years in the making by winning the last three games.

The Suns are facing elimination for the first time in this postseason. But they are confident they can send the series back to Phoenix for Game 7 on Thursday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melissa Bizeau and her husband contracted COVID-19 months after becoming fully vaccinated.
Dane Co. couple contracts COVID-19 on long-delayed honeymoon
A family member reported Krista (left) and Bart (right) Halderson missing earlier this week...
Homicide count added for Haldersons’ son after remains of father confirmed
The Dane County Fair will close earlier and those under 18 will need an adult with them to...
Dane County Fair admissions, hours changed after Friday night disturbances
I-39 South is closed beyond WIS 33 because of a crash.
Poynette man killed in crash on I-39 near Portage
Chandler Halderson
Halderson son charged with homicide for father’s death, additional unidentified remains found

Latest News

Home of surfing in Wisconsin excited for sport to make its Olympic debut
Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (22) drives around Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder...
Suns remain upbeat as they face elimination game on road
11-year-old Bowen Ketarkus poses for a picture with his friends and teammates
11-year-old swimming sensation competes on the national stage
CORRECTS DAY AND DATE OF PHOTO TO TUESDAY, JULY 6, INSTEAD OF MONDAY, JULY 5 - Thousands of...
Milwaukee Bucks to expand Game 6 Watch Party