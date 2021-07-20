History awaits: Bucks try to focus with championship chance

MILWAUKEE (AP) - The Bucks are on the verge of making history as Milwaukee’s first NBA champion since 1971.

But Giannis Antetokounmpo says the Bucks can’t think about what happens if they beat the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night in Game 6.

He says it’s hard but they can’t get ahead of themselves and have to stay in the moment.

They have set up the potential party 50 years in the making by winning the last three games.

The Suns are facing elimination for the first time in this postseason. But they are confident they can send the series back to Phoenix for Game 7 on Thursday.

