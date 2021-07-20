Advertisement

How to navigate the Deer District for Game 6 of the NBA Finals

Where to go and when to arrive.
It took some waltzing around in TIGHT quarters, but finally, a spot where we can see faces!
By Colton Molesky
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 4:44 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns are back in Wisconsin for Game 6 of the NBA Finals, with a chance at the title on the line.

The game starts at 8:00 p.m., and those without a ticket to the third and final game in the Fiserv Forum can join the party in the Deer District outside the stadium, as the Bucks attempt to win the series Tuesday night.

The Deer District is an area outside the stadium, with events leading up to the game and screens for fans to watch the game. The area was expanded into the former Bradley Center area for the Finals to accommodate 20,000 fans. Due to increased demand, the district has been expanded to the North Fiserv Forum area, and the Bucks say it can now accommodate 65,000 fans.

Ahead of the game, a lieutenant for the Milwaukee Police told NBC 15 that there will be a significant police presence in the area to try and keep the peace in the event of a win. The lieutenant said he expects things to get wild should the Bucks win.

The team recommends coming very early for the game because of the crowd expected. The gates for the stadium open at six ahead of the final game in Milwaukee.

The Deer District also opens at six, and the Bucks’ website recommends using the South entrance if you are there strictly for the Deer District. There will be food, drinks, games and music before the game. Fans attending outdoor parties are encouraged to RSVP through the website.

For parking, fans can use the 5th Street and Highland parking ramps. There are 11 parking options within a half-mile of the stadium, all of which can be found on the Bucks’ website.

The Bucks last won a title in 1971.

