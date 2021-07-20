Advertisement

Madison’s 115th Fighter Wing to fly over Fiserv Forum for Game 6

Credit: Landon Woods
Credit: Landon Woods(WBAY)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (WMTV) - The 115th Fighter Wing will fly over the Milwaukee Bucks’ Deer District Tuesday night ahead of Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

The National Guard group posted on Facebook that Milwaukee-area and Dane County residents may hear the low-level fly-over from 7-9 p.m. as F-16 fighter jets take flight.

Tipoff against the Phoenix Suns will take place at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

The Deer District was expanded into the former Bradley Center area for the Finals to accommodate 20,000 fans. Due to increased demand, the district has been expanded again to the North Fiserv Forum area, and the Bucks say it can now accommodate 65,000 fans.

Shoutout to the Milwaukee Bucks! Meet the 115th Fighter Wing pilots taking part in tonight's flyover over the Fiserv...

Posted by Wisconsin National Guard on Tuesday, July 20, 2021

