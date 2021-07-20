Milwaukee’s Belle the Elephant predicts Bucks win

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Milwaukee County Zoo has some good news about the NBA Final’s Game 6 Tuesday morning -- depending on how trustworthy you deem a peckish elephant.

Belle, an elephant of the Milwaukee Zoo, predicted a Bucks win in a video on the zoo’s Facebook page.

The video shows Belle sauntering over to two pieces of paper: one with the Phoenix Suns logo, one with the Milwaukee Buck’s logo ... both with peanut butter covering the back.

In the tight tossup, Belle, “the big decision-maker,” decided upon the Bucks by casually noshing the paper.

We brought in the big decision maker to predict tonight's winner. 🏀 Belle has spoken... Milwaukee Bucks for the win! Posted by Milwaukee County Zoo on Tuesday, July 20, 2021

Belle has been with the Milwaukee County Zoo since November, though it’s unclear how many basketball games she’s accurately predicted.

The Bucks play Game 6 of the NBA Finals at 8 p.m. Tuesday. After winning the past three games, fans like Belle, are hoping for a fourth win in their Fiserv Forum stomping grounds.

