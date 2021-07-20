MPD: Two 20-year-old men accused of pepper spraying man

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two 20-year-old men were arrested Monday evening after allegedly using pepper spray against a 33-year-old man, the Madison Police Department reports.

The police department’s initial report indicates a verbal argument turned into a physical one around 6:20 p.m. on the 600 block of State Street.

MPD used city security cameras to put together information on the incident, due to “misinformation” given out to the officers.

Footage showed the victim walking away from suspects who were following him after a verbal argument, then another argument began. One of the suspects then allegedly sprayed the victim.

Officers arrested Timothy WF Murray and Keshawn Brown. MPD said they are accused of intentional use of oleoresin causing bodily harm, bail jumping, DC and resisting/obstructing an officer.

One of the suspects allegedly resisted arrest and kicked a squad car door during his arrest, though MPD did not say which suspect did.

Officials took the victim to a hospital, but did not have information on his condition.

