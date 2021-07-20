Advertisement

Multiple storage shed burglarized in Rock Co.

(WCAX)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Rock County Sheriff’s Department alongside the Beloit Police Department and Janesville Police Department have made multiple arrests in connection to various burglaries to commercial storage sheds in Rock Co.

Storage sheds at Mulrooney Moving and Storage, Reliable Property Management and Herf’s Fireworks storage container were broken into and robbed, Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office said.

Jared R. Russell, 27 of Beloit was arrested at the Rock County Jail on the following charges:

  • 24 counts of violating WI state statue 943.10 - Burglary
  • 24 counts of violating WI state statue 943.01 - Damage to Property
  • 06 counts of violating WI state statue 943.20 - Theft

According to Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office, Russell will remain in custody until his court appearance Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at 3 p.m.

The investigation is ongoing.

