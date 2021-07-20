Participation in Greater Madison Lakes Survey needed

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Clean Lakes Alliance is encouraging lake users to participate in the Greater Madison Lakes Survey.

The Survey is gathering information about how people use and experience the local lakes, according to Clean Lakes Alliance. The survey also asks participants opinions and priorities for the type of actions that most likely to lead to success.

“We are a little under halfway to our survey participation goal and we’re hoping more people will take it before the end of the summer,” Clean Lakes Alliance Founder and Executive Director James Tye said. “In order for the Yahara CLEAN Compact to be a true community plan, we need to better understand the interests and relationships people have with lakes.”

The Yarara CLEAN Compact is a 19-member community partnership comprised of government and community partners. The collation seeks to improve the conditions of Madison lakes and beaches, Clean Lakes Alliance said.

The survey will run through mid-September. The Yahara CLEAN Compact steering team will then review the data.

