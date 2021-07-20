Advertisement

Portillo’s celebrates National Hot Dog Week with Pupparazzi Giveaway

The restaurant brand celebrates National Hot Dog Week with a giveaway.
The restaurant brand celebrates National Hot Dog Week with a giveaway.
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Portillo’s is having a Pupparazzi Giveaway to celebrate National Hot Dog Week, July 19 through July 25.

According to Portillo’s, fans can submit pictures of their dogs on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram and tag the restaurant (@portilloshotdog or #potilloshotdog).

50 winners will be randomly selected to win a Portillo’s dog bowl, pet bandana and Portillo’s gift card.

To view the official rules, go to https://www.portillos.com/enter-the-portillos-pupparazzi-giveaway/.

